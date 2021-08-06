Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain and Sussex trio win thriller to take women's hockey bronze

Five goals inside a frantic second quarter saw GB go from 2-0 up, thanks to goals from Ellie Rayer, who plays for East Grinstead HC, and Sarah Robertson, to being 3-2 down at half-time after India rallied.

GB responded well and equalised five minutes after half-time through captain Hollie Pearne-Webb in another entertaining quarter.

In what had been a gripping game throughout, Grace Balsdon’s brilliant drag flick at the start of the final quarter would prove to be the difference as GB took a well-earned bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, whose family live in West Chiltington, was at her brilliant best, thwarting India on a number of occasions.

The result marks the first time ever GB’s men or women have recorded three successive medals at the Olympic Games.

Laura Unsworth, who was part of all three Olympic teams and also plays for East Grinstead HC, becomes the most successful British hockey player of all time – only eight British women have women more Olympic medals than her.