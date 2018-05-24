Perth Scorchers star Whiteman makes his mark at Cuckfield

Australian Sam Whiteman made his mark at Cuckfield with his first Sussex League century on Saturday - and now he is looking to score plenty more before the season ends.

The 26-year-old left hander hit 130 from just 113-balls as Josh Hayward’s side hammered Horsham by 103 runs on Saturday to record their first league win of the season. And now Whiteman and co travel to league leaders Roffey on Saturday.

Whiteman was pleased to get off the mark after only scoring 15 on his league debut against Brighton. He said: “It’s always good to get some runs and get the first win of the season. Especially at the new club it’s always nice to get a few runs at the start of the season.”

Whiteman, who was born in Doncaster before moving to Australia at an early age, has been impressed the standard of the Sussex Cricket League.

He said: “The standard has been good so far. I have only played two games at home, but I have heard there are some lovely grounds to visit in the competition so I am looking forward to visiting them."

Apart from his parents, the biggest influence on Whiteman’s career is former Test star Justin Langer, who was his coach at Western Australia and now head coach of the Australia team following the ball-tampering scandal.

Whiteman, who had been tipped as Australia’s next Test wicketkeeper, had a set back when he had a serious injury which saw him take a year out of the game.

He said: “I used to think of it [being tipped to be Australia’s next Test keeper] as added pressure, but the last couple of years I have relaxed about it a bit, especially going through a serious injury, it sort of makes of you appreciate getting on the park and playing cricket.

“I haven’t played much cricket in the last couple of years, that was the whole point of me coming over here really. I just want to get some cricket under my belt.”

And what is success for Whiteman at the end of the season? “Hopefully to play some cricket, score plenty of runs and prepare myself so I am ready to go when I get back in September.

“I will have a couple of weeks off and then it’s straight into the One-Day Cup in Australia. That’s the goal.”

Cuckfield CC round-up: Superlative ton from Whiteman leads 1st XI to win



Bowman on the Road: One-Day cup campaign is on track