Phelps and Bailey shine with the bat but cricket is the winner as Haywards Heath draw

Haywards Heath welcomed Chichester Priory to the Rec on a scorching day looking to bounce back from recent poor results.

Skipper Callum Smith had no hesitation batting first after winning the toss on what looked to be a flat wicket. Chichester caused Heath early problems and at 50/3 were very much in the driving seat.

Ollie Bailey joined Jonny Phelps and both batted sensibly looking to rebuild. Phelps was fluent throughout scoring all around the ground and soon brought up a chanceless 100, his second of the season.

Phelps fell soon after to leave Heath 165/4 and Bailey was joined by 16-year-old Ben Matthew who along with Bailey pushed Heath well beyond 200.

Looking for an early declaration both batsmen stepped on the gas and Bailey fell for a league best 88 in the 49th over. Matthew was unbeaten on 42 as Skipper Smith called them in leaving Chichester 50 overs to chase down 254.

Heath got off to the perfect start with the ball as Josiah Menzies found the edge of opener Caldera caught in the slips by Smith.

Chichester from there settled in quite nicely and began to pick apart the Heath bowlers and score freely on what was proving to be a great batting surface.

Opener Hasted along with Bennison were both scoring freely and were well on the way to a victory at 165/1 with still plenty of time remaining. Heath finally struck through Smith with two in an over to swing the game back but Hasted continued scoring freely and soon brought up his deserved 100 as Chichester moved towards 200.

Hasted then fell to the leg spin of Bailey and suddenly with Chichester chasing the win all 3 results became possible. Smith and Bailey picked up two more wickets each as the Chichester batsmen remained positive looking to chase down the big total.

Chichester ended 223/9 from their 50 with Heath unable to secure the last wicket.

Smith finished with 4/59 and MOM Bailey 3/49 to round off a great all round day for himself.

Heath head to local rivals Lindfield next week as the season reverts back to the win lose format for the final four games.