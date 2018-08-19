Phelps continues his good form as Haywards Heath beat Ansty

Jonny Phelps hit a century as Haywards Heath beat Ansty in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League.

Winning the toss Ansty elected to bat and Harry Towler (18) and Jonny Young (25) put on 43 for the first wicket.

Another two wickets had fallen by the time the score had reached 57 but a 91-run partnership between Jethro Menzies (42) and Leo Anderson (54) gave impetus to the innings. Jamie Parker continued this scoring a 25 minute 40 and the score at the close of the innings was a reasonable 235-9.

For the Heath Callum Smith took 4-36 with two wickets each for Ben Matthew and Max Barson.

Jonny Phelps was in fine form with the bat racking up an impressive 123 before being caught by Charlie Rutter off the bowling of Parker. With his demise the scoring slowed somewhat but Chris Blunt (32no) and Max Barson (29no) steered the home side to a 5-wicket win.

Ansty 2nd XI v St Andrews 1st XI: St Andrews having been asked to bat found themselves at 23-2 but a partnership of 68 between Owen Male (45) and Ollie Brookes (19) retrieved the situation. However, when first Brookes and then Male departed wickets began to fall regularly. Scott Lonsdale (22) and Iain Murray (14) helped the score to 154-9 at the close.

Ansty’s reply began slowly and having lost two wickets with the score on 40 a stand of 73 between Tommy Green (35) and Will Dorkings (36) looked to have the game under control.

With the score on 124 four wickets fell leaving a nervous team on the sidelines. With overs running out Simon Parsons came to the rescue and struck 23 not out supported by Ellen Burt 4 not out to see a win by 2 wickets with five balls remaining.

Balcombe 2nd XI v Ansty 3rd XI: Balcombe inserted Ansty but found the scoring difficult to control with Rory Beard (41) and Dan Burt once again on form. Beard was bowled by Glyn Ellis, but Burt went on to score a send successive score in the eighties with 86 not out. Lucy Western found form with her 55 and Ansty’s innings closed on 244-3.

Balcombe started their innings well with Alan Smith (34) and Nigel Draude (14) putting on 38 for the first wicket. Their second fell on 98 and despite 27 from Michael Ripley, Balcombe fell 58 runs short. Two wicket each for Jordan Mundy, Will Carr and Adam Butler.

Ansty 4th XI v Ardingly 2nd XI: This match was remarkable for one player. Alex Kelly batting at three was in excellent form striking a career best of 179no as Ansty’s innings closed on 292-9 off their 40 overs. He was supported by Mike Green (26) and Chris Layton (22). Mouyed El-Turki took 4-80.

Following his fine batting Kelly was not content with that taking 5-12 in 7.1 overs to see Ansty to a win by 121 runs, despite a score of 73 by Ardingly skipper Toby Silverman.