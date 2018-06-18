Rawat shows his class as Middleton beat Cuckfield

Cuckfield suffered a heavy 129 run defeat at the hands of Middleton on Saturday.

Visiting captain, Sean Heather won the toss and elected to bat first. With the openers back in the hutch at 29 for 2, the home side were on top.

Jamie Hutchings bowls for Cuckfield

A stunning one handed caught and bowled by Patterson left Middleton 53/3. Former IPL player, Mahesh Rawat then joined Jack Dawling and the pair mounted a sustained recovery, Dawling playing ever watchfully while Rawat punished anything loose. With the score at 160, Dawling gave his first chance and was caught by Wisdom off Patterson for 57. The partnership of 107 had, however, set up the innings. Rawat continued to dispatch the ball to all parts, carrying his bat for 105 from 93 balls. Middleton lost 4 more wickets in their innings which closed 226 for 8 from 58 overs. Patterson took 4/73 for Cuckfield.

The Cuckfield reply never really got going and wickets fell regularly as the home side were bowled out for 97 in 42 overs. Wisdom top scored with 23, looking solid before being run out. Craig Fowle took 4/16 and Tommy Davies took 3/30 for Middleton.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Hellingly 1st XI: Cuckfield lost by 3 wickets away at Hellingly. The home side won the toss and invited Cuckfield to bat first. Will Rossiter was the mainstay of the Cuckfield innings sharing a notable partnership of 52 with Ben John before being caught off the bowling of Andrew Loveland for a near run-a-ball 67. At 149 for 4, things looked well set up, but Adam Devlin proved the thorn in Cuckfield’s side as he dismissed John for 48. He then took 3 more wickets to bowl the visitors out for 216 in the 46th over. Devlin took 4/20.

This left Hellingly with the luxury of 54 overs to reach the Cuckfield target. A solid 32 from opener Steve Hook and a brace of 54s by Harry Gape and Will Hutchings helped the home side to 173/6, leaving Cuckfield an outside chance. Giles Hook (29) and Devlin (14), however, brought the scores level before Hook was dismissed by Sam Candfield, requiring Sam Walter to come and stand at the non strikers end while Devlin hit the winning run at the end of the 42nd over. Ed Catt took 3/69 for Cuckfield.

Abi Sakande bowls for Cuckfield

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Lindfield 2nd XI: Cuckfield won by 8 wickets at home as Slinger took 4/14 and Oates hit 80. Cuckfield skipper, Matt Slinger, won the toss at home and invited Lindfield to bat first. Openers, Charlie Weir and Scott Clark, both got in and were untroubled by Osborne and Watson.

The introduction of the left arm spin of Jason Oates into the attack accounted for both for 42 and 32 respectively. This brought a string of wickets until David Fricker (25) and Jack Cooper (37) stemmed the flow. Both fell to the spin of Slinger as Lindfield were bowled out for 170 in 39 overs. Slinger took 4/14 and Oates 3/32.

Oates (80) and Iain Pringle (45) did most of the job for Cuckfield which was finished by Jack Waghorn (22*) and Piers Harrison (13*) in the 27th over as they won by 8 wickets.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Smallfield 2nd XI: Cuckfield won the toss away at Smallfield and elected to bowl first. Opener, Shan Aroos hit 47 before he was trapped lbw by Tim Mole. Wickets fell regularly as only Ganaseelan Goutham Gunaseelan (27) broke 20. Smallfield were bowled out for 135 in the 40th over as Will Galbraith-Gibbons took 3/19 and Simon Hardy 4/21.

Cuckfield only lost 3 wickets in the chase as they reached victory in the 38th over. Opener Tom Wright carried his bat for 55 while Richard Loveridge made 32 and Tim Mole made 33. Aroos took 2/50 for Smallfield.

Sussex head to Arundel Castle for annual festival week

Lindfield CC round-up: Plenty of runs, but another defeat



Smith stars as Heath beat Ansty to go top