We delved into our archives and found these pictures. Not every one has a date or player identification but if you know anyone, email us at sport.sussex@jpimedia.co.uk or comment on our Facebook post.

Haywards Heath v Preston Nomads, May 1992. Player unknown

This is from 1991. Haywards Heath v Highfield. Skipper Gerry Honeysett

Haywards Heath III v Chailey. Heath's Tim Matthews catches R. Cogan. Date unknown.

Haywards Heath's David Wood in action. Date unknown

