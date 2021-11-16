Haywards Heath celebrates youth rugby across the ages

Haywards Heath under-13s graduated to junior rugby during a club tie presentation on Saturday

Although it may have been one year late due to last year’s disruption to the rugby calendar, the under-13s received their club ties during a ceremony in the clubhouse prior to the senior fixture at home against Shoreham on Saturday.

Then, a day later, the Heath Colts ran out against strong local rivals from Horsham and won 28-22 after a match that showed the depth of character and developing skills across the squad.

On the same day, the Heath girls squad filled the club minibus to travel to The Stoop to watch the Red Roses as they sought to secure their 17th consecutive win.

Heath Colts put up a determined fight to win against a dogged and confident Horsham side

Arriving early to soak up the atmosphere they witnessed two England Red Roses win their 50th caps.

The match was competitive during the first half as Canada ran in two tries but England prevailed to score seven tries and win 51-12.

The Heath girls joined in the singing in the stands, initiating a number of supportive chants and having a great day of team bonding and rugby experience, managing to get their match programmes autographed by their role models, the England players, post match.

The first ever Heath girls under-13 league game takes place on Sunday November 28 at Whitemans Green against Worthing.

Heath girls travelled to The Stoop to watch the Red Roses play as England recorded their 17th win in a row against Canada

All are welcome to come and watch this new and growing squad and any new girls welcome to join the current training sessions every Sunday at midday.