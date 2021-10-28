Haywards Heath Colts pass stiff Hove test

In a scintillating match Heath Colts squeezed out an important one point win over Hove. Pictures by Gareth Sumpter

It was the home side who were to dominate the early exchanges with repeated strong attacks from their pack giving a platform to unleash their dangerous backs.

Early Heath pressure told as Hove were pushed back into their 22 where they gave away a penalty that Mcmillan coolly slotted into the wind for 3-0.

From the restart Heath were straight back at Hove and further control was exerted as they pushed the visitors back once again.

Number 8 Sommers picked up a loose ball in open play and scythed through the Hove defence for the first try of the day and the home side established an 8-0 lead.

Heath couldn't take advantage of a number of the further scoring chances that came their way during their early domination and, in return, Hove started to fight their way back into the game mainly through the efforts of their number 8.

Two quick tries suddenly swung the game in Hove's favour as they took a half time lead of 8-12.

A number of changes were made by Heath at the break which initially caused a loss of continuity amongst the team.

Only a minute into the second half sloppy Heath defence saw the Hove 8 burst through the centre of a ruck on the 22 and score for an 8-19 lead.

After falling behind, Heath were stung into action and started to reassert themselves to try and claw back the deficit.

Cheered on by a partisan crowd the red and blacks secured territory from which a series of attacks saw Mann cross over the tryline out wide. Mcmillan kicked the extras for 15-19.

The game was now in the balance with both sides looking capable of scoring. Another Heath foray into the Hove red zone saw them lose possession with the visitors being awarded a scrum.

However a strike against the head saw quick ball between the Heath backs, halted in the corner by the Hove covering defence, but quick thinking at the ruck saw the taped head of Harrison diving over to score for a slender 20-19 lead.