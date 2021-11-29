Haywards Heath girls play first league fixture at Whitemans Green

Heath girls squad played their first league fixture on Sunday

Playing 10-a-side and giving everyone a game, Worthing girls showed their experience to win the match but Heath stayed in the game throughout and scored a well-worked try of their own during the 7-1 loss.

Strong running from Lilly Martin and Lilia Edwards throughout kept Worthing on their toes defensively and Isobelle Bacon showed some great tackle technique – putting recent training into practice on the pitch.

Player of the match for Heath was Kitty Ganderes who put in a fantastic display of both her attack and defence skills.

Playing against an experienced Worthing side, Heath girls enjoyed putting the skills learnt in training into practice

Heath girls coach Kevin McDonald said: "I am really proud of all the girls – they just kept going despite the obvious strength and experience of our opponents and really enjoyed this first match after just a few months of training.

"We are excited for the season ahead and hope with other competitive fixtures planned, more and more girls in the local area will come and join our friendly squad."

Heath girls train every Sunday at Whitemans Green from 12 noon – for more information contact [email protected]

Despite the current limited facilities at Whitemans Green for girls who want to play rugby, the club has started to build a girls squad in the hope that the planned new HHRFC clubhouse can enable this important inclusive initiative and it can take root and grow across the ages into an important development for girls rugby in the Haywards Heath area.