Haywards Heath Rugby Club getting ready to target better times ahead

The last 18 months have been disrupted for everyone and grassroots rugby needs to be able to restore competition in order to develop and thrive going forwards.

In preparation, senior squad training is taking place at Whitemans Green every Tuesday and Thursday from 7.15pm to 8.45pm under the watchful eyes of experienced lead coach Martin Mactaggart and his assistants Jim Taylor and Jack Emmerson.

And not to be outdone the HHRFC Colts, both under-17s and under-18s, are started pre-season training of their own on Thursday from 6.15pm to 7.45pm and then every Thursday throughout the summer.

Haywards Heath Rugby Club under-16s on tour in Devon. Pictures courtesy of Haywards Heath Rugby Club

The club is inviting all colts and their parents to a barbecue at the club on Thursday, July 22 and all existing and new players are invited to join either inclusive and friendly training groups to have some fun developing their fitness and rugby skills over the next few months.

The HHRFC under-15s and under-16s managed to squeeze in a tour to Devon as restrictions eased at the end of May and played a series of matches over two days, with over 80 parents and children joining the trip it was a great opportunity for these lucky youngsters to remember what they had missed most about competitive rugby during lockdown.

Still focused on building a new clubhouse at Whitemans Green as soon as possible, fundraising continues across all of the age groups and there are plans to hold a Family Day and Beer Festival at Whitemans Green on Saturday, September 18 with a nominal entry fee of £5 per adult with games and activities for children of all ages, music, food and beer from local breweries including Hairy Dog, Bedlam, 360° and Bestens.

Everyone in the Mid Sussex community is invited to join this local fun day so save the date and make sure everyone enjoys a community occasion while helping raise funds for a much-needed new multi-sports facility.

As part of the club’s goal to open rugby to women and girls, especially once new facilities are available, HHRFC are building on their current girls only touch rugby on a Saturday morning by running a special Girls Summer Rugby Camp on Wednesday, August 25 for all girls age between 11 and 16.

By providing a non-intimidating friendly environment for girls to get their first taste of rugby, learn new and develop existing skills, discover new opportunities and ultimately become inspired to play rugby, the club is hoping to encourage more local girls to join the club next season.

The summer camp costs just £15 each with a free T-shirt and a fun-packed day making new friends and finding out what rugby is all about. More information can be found on the club website at www.hhrfc.co.uk .

Rugby at HHRFC is back and the club is looking forward to the prospect of a full season of fixtures this year - and in the meantime it will be showing the British & Irish Lions test matches Live on the big screen in the clubhouse – see club website for more information.