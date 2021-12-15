Haywards Heath young guns showcase winning ways

Heath under-12s won against Horsham on Sunday

With two tries a piece at half-time, Heath under-12s put in an outstanding second half performance during a waterfall match against Horsham to run out nine tries to two winners.

Scorers included a hat-trick from Max Pawson, Woody Ward and Kallen Cartwright scored two tries each with Charlie Eastmen and Cameron Sinclair adding one apiece to a strong performance from this young and emerging side.

Showing the strength and depth of the squad, the under-12 development side travelled away to Uckfield where they also won to end the first half of the season on a really positive note.

Heath's under-12 development side also won away at Uckfield

Meanwhile Heath Colts were playing local rivals East Grinstead at Whitemans Green in the last colts league game of a challenging 2021.

The game was preceded by a minute's silence in memory of Paul Vander a former Heath Colts coach and East Grinstead 1st XV player, and former Heath Colt in the 1990s Mark Hicks both of whom passed unexpectedly in recent weeks.

In wet and greasy conditions it was Heath who looked the more solid, dominating early field position and being quickest to the breakdown.

The visitors couldn't live with the pace of Heath's game and when a penalty advantage was called to Heath, fly half Will Galbraith-Gibbons kicked out wide where the ball was gathered by winger Henry Starkey to slide in for the score. Galbraith-Gibbons converted for 7-0.

Heath paid their respects to both a former Colts player and a former coach prior to the win against East Grinstead at Whitemans Green

Heath continued to dominate territory and their kicking game coupled with a hard press and speed of rucking saw Grinstead pinned in their own half.

A Heath lineout just outside the opposition 22 saw a set play from which skipper Jack Herbert set off on a bullocking angled run and, holding off defenders, score under the posts. Galbraith Gibbons added the extras for 14-0.

Whilst Heath continued to dominate possession East Grinstead did come back into the game although a period spent in Heath's 22 saw them thwarted by a black and red defensive wall as the Colts squad put their recent training into practice.

The second half was a more even affair as Heath played into the wind although it was the home side who were next to score.

Galbraith-Gibbons seeing space out wide repeated his pin point cross field kick this time to Cameron Reed playing on the wing who gratefully plucked the ball out the sky and beat his opposite man in the corner for 19-0.

East Grinstead were stung into action and some ill discipline from Heath allowed the visitors good field position from where repeated pick and goes saw the Grinstead captain crash over from close range.

But Heath dug deep and worked their way back to the opposition 22 where they were awarded a penalty. Instead of kicking for touch they spun the ball wide where front row Ethan Davies was waiting to throw a dummy and slide over in the corner for 24-5 and the four try bonus point.

Grinstead put Heath under a lot of pressure in the last five minutes with the Heath defence repelling numerous rolling mauls from the big visiting pack. However the last play of the game saw the visitors touch down for a deserved consolation try and a full time score of 24-10.

The result leaves Heath at the top of the Sussex Colts Premiership table but with some tough games to come in the New Year.