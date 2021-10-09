Haywards Heath youth show strength and depth across the ages

Haywards Heath Under-11s competed at the Chichester festival

For many it was their first tackle game after last year’s hiatus and extended training sessions, so fun and experience of contact rugby were the aim of the day.

This was followed by an experienced under-11 team travelling to Chichester on Sunday to compete in the annual rugby festival showing that competitive fixtures are back and helping reacquaint all age groups with the skill of competitive matchplay that has been missing for so long.

Heath minis will also participate in the Midhurst and Eastbourne festivals over the next fortnight, maintaining momentum and experience for all age groups as rugby returns in full.

Heath minis travelled to Uckfield for some competitive experience