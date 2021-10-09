Haywards Heath youth show strength and depth across the ages
Mini and junior rugby is now very much underway at Haywards Heath RFC and last weekend the under-11s travelled to Uckfield where, with 36 players coming together, the coaches ran joint training sessions and six matches.
For many it was their first tackle game after last year’s hiatus and extended training sessions, so fun and experience of contact rugby were the aim of the day.
This was followed by an experienced under-11 team travelling to Chichester on Sunday to compete in the annual rugby festival showing that competitive fixtures are back and helping reacquaint all age groups with the skill of competitive matchplay that has been missing for so long.
Heath minis will also participate in the Midhurst and Eastbourne festivals over the next fortnight, maintaining momentum and experience for all age groups as rugby returns in full.
Players of all ages are welcome to join Heath at any time – under-six through to under-16s and colts. Fore more information email [email protected]