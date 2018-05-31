SLIDESHOW: Our photographers were out at five Sussex Cricket League matches on Saturday

Our photographers were out across the county on Saturday capturing action from various Sussex Cricket League matches.

Peter Cripps first took in the game at Roffey where Sussex star Stuart Whittingham shone for the home side (107-0) taking 4-35 as they bowled Cuckfield out for just 103.

Action from Roffey v Cuckfield. Picture by Peter Cripps

Rohit Jagota took 3-17 for Roffey before hitting an unbeaten 64 in their reply.

He also got photos from Lindfield where Billingshurst's Tom Haynes hit 102 and Stuart Barber 87 as the visitors (235-5) beat Lindfield (178 all out).

There were also photos from a derby in Division 3 West as Slinfold (211) came up just short in their reply of West Chiltington & Thakeham's 215-4. Tim Jarvis shone 92 not out and 4-40 for Chilt.

Derek Martin was on the south coast and saw Horsham Trinity's Louie Donnelly score 81 as they amassed 304-8, before East Preston replied with 213-8 in a Division 5 West draw.

Jack Sunderland's unbeaten 128 led the way for the hosts.

Derek then visited Arundel where Barns Green posted 181 and then bowled their hosts out for 151.