Smith stars as Heath beat Ansty to go top

Callum Smith was the star of the show as Haywards Heath beat Ansty to go top of Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League.

The Heath skipper hit 80 before taking 3-25. Heath, asked to bat first by Ansty, found themselves at 28-3 but with Tashaffi Shams joining Smith the visitors' fortunes began to improve with this pair adding 79 for the fourth wicket.

Shams went for 37 but Smith carried on, scoring 80 before being well caught by Leo Anderson. He was supported by Ollie Bailey (15) and Max Barson (11). Having reached 200 Heath declared with 9 wickets down. Jethro Menzies and Charlie Rutter took three wickets each.

Ansty’s run chase also struggled only held together by Darren Senadhira who at number 4 batted well for his 55 not out. Jethro Menzies supported with 31 but the innings closed losing the last four wickets for just six runs. Jonny Phelps took 4-20 and Callum Smith 3-25.

St Andrews 1st XI v Ansty 2nd XI: Once again having won the toss Ansty asked the home side to bat first. This seemed to be an excellent decision as Steve Rusling was on form with the ball. St Andrews found themselves 52-8 but Ollie Brooks and Dan Nichols had other ideas forging a partnership of 87 for the 9th wicket. Brooks went for 75 well struck runs with Nichols not out 28 as the innings closed on 159.

Ansty’s innings was no better as they lost wickets steadily. Dan Belfort hit 22 with Tom Peberdy not out 21 and Rusling 13 but the innings fell well short at 94. Brooks, JJ Davies, James Hayden Smith and Dan Nichols each took 2 wickets.

Sussex Cricket League: Johnson hits six sixes in an over during 86-ball 205



Rusk says hard work can see Albion youngsters make first-team push