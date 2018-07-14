Sussex Cricket League: Manenti stars as Premier leaders are held to a draw

East Grinstead (203-5) batted out for a draw against league leaders Roffey (299-4).

Ben Menanti hit 113 and took 3-70 for Roffey, while Brad Hatchett (4-87), Daryll Rebbetts (78) and Ollie Graham (54 not out) starred for East Grinstead.

Kevin Ramsay batting for Burgess Hill against Crawley Eagles. Picture by Derek Martin

Simon Hetherton took 6-21 as Brighton and Hove (71-1) cruised to nine-wicket win against Ifield (67 all out). Luke Wells took 3-9 before scoring 48 from 27 balls.

Eastbourne (302-9) record another win, this time on the last ball against Cuckfield (233 all out).

Eastbourne recovered from 88-7 to post their winning target thanks to Joe Pocklington (80), David Twine (53 not out), Henry Crocombe (37 not out) and Ethan Guest (38). Phil Semmens took 4-45 for Cuckfield.

David Twine and Henry Crocombe took three wickets apiece but it was Pocklington who struck with the last ball to ensure the win.

Tom Haynes defends against Haywards Heath. Picture by Derek Martin

Middleton (149-4) enjoyed a six wicket win over Hastings and St Leonards (148 all out) with Matthew Reynolds (5-58) and Craig Fowle (5-42) the stars of the show.

Horsham’s (130 all out) good run of form ended after they lost to Preston Nomads (136-7) in a low-scoring game.

In Division 2, Mayfield (180-7) jumped into first place after beating Bognor Regis (111 all out) by 69 runs. Nisal Francisco top-scored for Mayfield with 69 before Will Sheffield took 5-21.

Three Bridges (209 all out) dropped to second as St James’ Montefiore (141-9) hung on for a draw. Walid Ghauri hit 87 for Bridges while Jordan Shaw (5-55) and Sam Rattle (4-59) bowled well for St James. Ollie Blandford took 4-36 for Bridges.

Stuart Barber hit an unbeaten 100 as Billingshurst (240-3) beat Haywards Heath (200 all out). Ben Williams took 4-69 in Heath’s reply, where Alastair Templeton top scored with 50.

Chichester Priory Park (127-3) beat Bexhill (126 all out) with Simon Hasted hitting an unbeaten 55.

Lindfield (212-9) held on for a draw after Ansty posted 256-7. James Parker (82 not out) and Jonathan Young (75) top-scored for Ansty. Leo Anderson took 4-77 in the reply.

Division 3 West: Findon 64-3 beat West Chiltington & Thakeham 63 all out; Roffey 2nd XI 322-8 beat Pagham 279 all out; Steyning 259-7 beat Three Bridges 2nd XI 216 all out; Stirlands 1st XI 137 all out beat Goring By Sea 119 all out; Worthing 295-7 beat Slinfold 121 all out. Highlights: Liam Freeman 5-12 for Findon, Chris Webb 134, Max Rivers 106, Jamie Atkins 5-9 for Roffey, Ed Lamb 5-38 for Steyning, Kellon Carmichael 7-39 for Goring by Sea, Dan Mugford 6-43 for Stirlands, Mihir Tandel 125 for Worthing.

Division 3 East: Bexhill 2nd XI 114 all out lost to Preston Nomads 2nd XI 118-1; Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 188 all out drew with East Grinstead 2nd XI 180-8; Burgess Hill 1st XI 134 all out lost to Crawley Eagles 136-8; Eastbourne 2nd XI 66 all out lost to Portslade 69-7; Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 229 all out lost to Seaford 317-3. Highlights: Stephen Rigg 5-44 for Preston Nomads, Will Taylor 5-47 for East Grinstead, Dan Strange 5-58 for Burgess Hill, Thomas Stewart-Green 6-31 for Portslade, Ollie Smith 123 not out, Oli Carter 118 and Chris Stanyard 5-15 for Seaford.

