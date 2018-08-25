Sussex Cricket League: Roffey regain title, Three Bridges secure promotion

Roffey (321-5) regained the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division title after beating nearest rivals Eastbourne (205 all out) by 116 runs.

Jibran Khan was the star with the bat, hitting 116, ably supported by Paul Harrison (50) and skipper Matt Davies (51 not out).

In reply, Eastbourne lost the prolific James Hockley for 0 and the were soon reduced to 53-5 with Rohit Jagota taking 4-30. Jordan Turner (65) and Henry Crocombe (35) put up some resistance but it was enough as Roffey triumphed.

SEE ALSO Roffey crowned Premier Division champions by winning top-of-the-table clash at Eastbourne | Sussex skipper Luke Wright praises Laurie Evans, 'little superstar' Delray Rawlins and spinners after Vitality Blast quarter-final win

Will Adkin hit 130 and Fynn Hudson-Prentice 88 as last year’s champions East Grinstead (306-7) beat Brighton and Hove (251 all out). Matt Machan took 5-48 for Brighton. Lee Granger took 6-26 for EG.

Preston Nomads (305-6) beat relegated Hastings (158 all out). Harrison Ward (123) and William Wright (51 not out) top scored for Nomads before Kashif Ibrahim took 4-32 in the Hastings reply.

Horsham (256-3) enjoyed a successful run chase against Middleton (252-5) mainly thanks to Tom Haines’ 106. Craig Gallagher contributed with 65. Middleton skipper Sean Heather earlier hit 107 and Mahesh Rawat 77.

Relegated Ifield (124 all out) were well beaten by Cuckfield (125-3). Josh Hayward took 4-16 Cuckfield.

In Division 2, Three Bridges (172-2) secured promotion to the Premier Division after beating Ansty (170 all out) by eight wickets. Mike Rose took 4-34 while Walid Ghauri hit an unbeaten 109 in the run chase.

Mayfield (205 all out) missed the chance to guarantee promotion after they lost to the only team who can catch them - St James’ Montefiore (224-7). Sam Cooper (54) top-scored for St James’. Mayfield need just four points from their final game of the season to win promotion.

Lindfield (143-2) jumped off the bottom after they beat Bognor (138 all out) thanks to a brilliant 74 not from youngster Tom Hinley.

Jonny Phelps hit 57 as Haywards Heath (152-3) beat Bexhill (148 all out) while Tom Haynes hit 71 as Billingshurst (255-9) beat Chichester Priory Park (169 all out).

Division 3 West: Goring By Sea 179 all out beat Findon 157-8; Pagham 165 all out lost to Steyning 166-8; Roffey 2nd XI 86 all out lost to Worthing 87-0; Slinfold 161-9 beat Three Bridges 2nd XI 128 all out; West Chiltington & Thakeham 171 all out lost to Stirlands 174-3. Highlights: Kemar Small 5-22 for Slinfold.

Division 3 East: Burgess Hill 301-3 beat Bexhill 2nd XI 50 all out; Crawley Eagles CC - Crawley Eagles 296-8 beat Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 145 all out; East Grinstead 2nd XI 171-9 lost to Eastbourne 2nd XI 172-3; Portslade 128 -2 beat Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 125 all out; Preston Nomads 2nd XI 182-3 beat Seaford 181-9. Highlights: Tom Trowbridge 115 not out and Dan Strange 7-19 for Burgess Hill; Ali Yousaf 5-31 for Crawley Eagles; Oliver Gatting 116 not out for Preston Nomads.