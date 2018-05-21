Sussex look for One-Day Cup boost at Taunton

Head coach Jason Gillespie has named an unchanged squad for Sussex Sharks' first away game of the 2018 Royal London One-Day Cup campaign.

The Sharks travel to Taunton to take on Somerset on Tuesday, as the side look to bounce back from their narrow defeat to Hampshire on Saturday.

Despite Harry Finch's maiden List-A century, Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg inspired the visitors to a two-wicket win at The 1st Central County Ground and inflicted Sussex to their first loss on home soil this season.

After the match, Gillespie said: "It was a great game and we had opportunities to win it. When you analyse it, we probably left a few runs out there but for 35 overs of their innings I thought we bowled well and were going to defend that target.

"But fair play to (Gareth) Berg, it was a pretty special knock, he played beautifully to get them over the line. Overall I am pretty happy with our efforts and it was a special moment for Harry Finch to get his first one-day hundred. It was quite a tough pitch to bat on but I thought he showed a lot of composure."

Stiaan van Zyl continues to recover from the sore knee he sustained during the Specsavers County Championship match against Kent and remains unavailable for tomorrow's encounter.

You can follow the match against Somerset via the club's Match Day Centre, with play getting underway at 11am.

Sussex Sharks squad:

Ben Brown (capt./wk)

Danny Briggs

Michael Burgess

Laurie Evans

Harry Finch

George Garton

Delray Rawlins

Ollie Robinson

Abi Sakande

Phil Salt

Ishant Sharma

Luke Wells

David Wiese

Luke Wright