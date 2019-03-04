Sussex Sharks Vitality Blast tickets on sale - with special offers included

Tickets for this summer’s Sussex Sharks home Vitality Blast matches at Hove are on sale - and there are special offers included for those who move fast.

Sharks’ superstars of world cricket, including Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Tymal Mills and Luke Wright, will play seven matches at Hove as they look to go one step further than last year and bring the trophy back to Sussex.

Blast Pass season tickets have been selling faster than ever, meaning limited availability for individual tickets, so act now to avoid disappointment. Sussex say Blast Pass offers unbeatable value for loyal Shark fans wanting to catch all seven of the team’s home group Vitality Blast matches from their very own seat.

Prices start at £25 for kids and an adult Blast Pass offers a saving of nearly 50 per cent per game when compared with an individual ticket.

The Sharks start their hunt for T20 glory at home with the ‘El Clasicoast’ derby against Hampshire on Wednesday July 24. Two days later, it’s the first of four famous Friday nights under the lights at the 1st Central County Ground when noisy neighbours Surrey enter the Shark infested waters.

A week later its another local derby as Kent Spitfires cross the border for a south-eastern skirmish. Then on Tuesday August 2, Glamorgan are in town. Who can forget Tymal Mills’ hat-trick to secure a thumping victory against the Welsh county last season?

The weekend starts in style three-days later with Middlesex – boosted by their recent signing of AB de Villiers – making the trip south for a carnival of cricket by the sea.

Thursday is the new Friday on August 22 when the Essex Eagles visit and then on Friday August 30 the Sharks complete the group stage against Gloucestershire.

To celebrate tickets going on sale, Sussex have a special ‘derby double’ offer. Get a ticket for both the Hampshire match and the Surrey game for just £40. This offer is only available until Friday March 29 - or when the games sell out.