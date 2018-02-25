Sussex star reflects on the day she helped England win the World Cup

“I feel like I can remember everything but nothing at the same time.”

This is how Sussex and England star Sarah Taylor feels about the day, she and her teammates lifted the World Cup at Lord’s in July of last year.

The 28-year-old helped England to glory in a glorious campaign which saw womens cricket grab the nation’s attention.

And Taylor clearly has fond memories of that incredible day.

Speaking at Sussex Womens first ever media day, held at The Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre at BACA's campus in Falmer, she said: “I feel like I can remember everything but nothing at the same time. It was all a massive blur if I think of the whole day.

“I can remember one of the catches Nat (Sciver) took at midwicket then doing this (clenching her fists) and then the noise.

“I can literally remember the moment where I went down to my keeping stance and then the ball ricocheting off the off stump and then me running at Anya.

“But I look back it and I can remember all of it. It was a weird day but such a special day.”

England followed up that victory by drawing The Ashes series in Australia, but with the Aussies the holders, they retained the trophy.

Taylor said: “I felt like we had the team to win the Ashes. It was one of those tours. It was really hard. We went into that first game with no warm up games because of the weather was so bad at Brisbane at the time.

“You felt like everything was against you at the time. Once the tour had gone to them we kind of went, ‘let’s regroup and see what’s our next World Tournament?’. I don’t think the India tour was in the pipeline then.

“The next marker was the T20 World Cup in October so we had two T20s left and we had to prove a point. And we played some phenomenal cricket in those last two games and Dani Wyatt was incredible in that last game.

And that was our way of saying a marker has been set now and ‘we beat you in the T20 series in your own backyard’.

“To walk away having lost the Ashes was hard but we like to think we made it a bit bittersweet.”

