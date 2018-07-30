Towler hits 92 as Ansty lose battle of unbeaten skippers

Division 2

Ansty 192-8

Bognor Regis 195-6

This was a match that did not go Ansty’s way, but was a tale of two captains.

Put into bat by Bognor, Ansty lost two quick wickets but Tom Woodall (18) helped skipper Harry Towler stabilise the situation adding 44 for the third wicket.

Runs were not easy to come by and the fourth wicket also fell at 57.

Towler was now batting with confidence and with scores of 10 and 11 by Darren Senadhira and Jamie Parker respectively saw the score to 118-6.

Jack Palser struck a well deserved 27 and with Towler not out 92, Ansty’s innings closed on 192-8, a slightly under par score.

Bognor’s reply was also a captain’s batting performance as Ryan Maskell held the innings together scoring a magnificent 126 not out.

Ansty’s bowlers struggled to take wickets and with just over four overs remaining, Bognor came out winners by four wickets.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v

Ansty 2nd XI

Another skipper’s performance ensured the visitors a victory in this local derby.

Cuckfield batting first having been invited to bat found themselves 30-5 but scores of 52 by Jack Best and 49 from Will Rogers supported by Tom Strange’s 31 enabled Cuckfield to reach 203 all out.

Charlie Rutter took 4-46 and Tom Hadfield 3-29.

Skipper Will Dorkings took control of the reply striking a fine 112 not out as Ansty skipped past the total necessary in 36.5 overs losing just four wickets.

Steve Rusling (31no) and Charlie Rutter (22) supported Dorkings in a win that keeps them in top spot.

The 3rd and 4th XI’s were not playing because of free days.

Keymer & Hassocks 1st XI

Keymer started to build towards a total at Felbridge with Harvey Box (53) and Tom Fairfax (36) putting together a good stand for the second wicket.

Felbridge had the momentum and looked as though they would restrict Keymer to a low total.

However Box was joined at the crease by Jamie Purtell who with some brutal hitting scored a quick 58.

The visitors being bowled out for 186.

The Felbridge reply got off to a good start with skipper Jack Williams looking in control at the crease.

When Williams fell for 26 the Keymer bowlers were in their stride and worked through the Felbridge order.

With some good catching in the field it was only Ellis Bradley (26) who offered any real resistance as the Keymer bowlers picked up regular wickets.

Michael Poole led the bowling attack with impressive figures of 6-45 as Felbridge were dismissed for 111.

Keymer & Hassocks 3rds

Keymer & Hassocks 3rd XI Hassocks in trouble at 36-4 at Southwick.

Conall Bartlett Ollie and Munt putting on 148 for the sixth wicket before Munt went for 64 his first senior 50. Bartlett went on to complete his century which prompted the declaration on 251 for 6.

Hassocks then started to strike at regular intervals having their hosts in trouble at 88 for 5, Munt picking up 3-10 in his 6 overs.

Bartlett took the last four wickets to complete a five-wicket haul.