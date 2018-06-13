Video: Slideshow of pictures from Haywards Heath v Lindfield

Haywards Heath came out on top in their local derby with Lindfield on Saturday.

Jonny Phelps was the star of the show taking 3-42 as Lindfield scored 182-8 before hitting a 102 as Heath chased down the target for the loss of just two wickets.

Chris Blunt runs out Scott Pedley. Picture by Peter Cripps

Heath skipper Callum Smith was delighted with the win and Phelp’s performance. He said: “Jonny showed his class and it was a fantastic chanceless hundred. As a unit we did well to restrict them to 180 on a very flat wicket.”

Smith is also pleased h0w well their season has gone after being promoted from Division 3 last year.

They are currently fourth behind Billingsurst, Mayfield and Three Bridges.

He said: “We have competed well in every game we have played and are in a strong position.

“We have strengthened well and have a great bunch of lads. We take each game as it comes and we will see what position we are in at the halfway stage.

“There’s Another big local derby on Saturday as we look forward to a trip to Ansty.”

Cuckfield CC round-up: Final wicket eludes Nomads as Hayward's men hang on



Sussex sign New Zealand batsman for entirety of Vitality Blast

Video: Watch hurdler Kirby win another gold medal