Video: Sussex Women confirmed as County Championship Division Two winners

Sussex were confirmed as winners of division two of the Royal London Women’s One-Day County Championship on Sunday after beating Berkshire by seven wickets at North Maidenhead CC on Sunday.

Sussex took 17 points from the game, taking their average for the season to 15.83 per match, slightly above the 15.57 averaged by second-placed Surrey.

The successful Sussex Women's team

Both sides secured promotion to division one, with Sussex making an immediate return to the top flight after their relegation in 2017.

Sunday’s victory was the fifth of a seven-match campaign, which also included one loss and one abandonment.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Sussex dismissed Berkshire for 94. Tara Norris and Chiara Green took three wickets each, while Freya Davies and Linsey Smith both took two.

Davies finishes the campaign with 13 wickets at an average of 7.46. The 22-year-old England Women’s Senior Academy seamer has conceded just 1.85 runs per over in this year’s competition.

Green led the way during Sussex’s chase, making 32 at the top of the order. Abigail Freeborn (27*) and Paige Scholfield (13*) were unbeaten as the side reached their target with more than 22 overs to spare.

Sussex’s captain, Georgia Adams, said: “Reflecting on our 50-over campaign, it is so rewarding to have not only achieved our goal of gaining promotion but to finish as champions.

“As captain I could not have asked for a better way to finish, we set ourselves high standards as a squad and to see players step up to the challenge and get into the battle has been great.

“I’m incredibly proud of all the girls and we are all looking forward to the T20 season ahead now, hoping to continue our winning streak and play some explosive and exciting cricket.”

The Women’s T20 season gets underway on Friday when they play the 2018 Aboriginal XI on Friday as part of a double header with the Sussex Men at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove before the Vitality Women’s County T20 begins on the weekend.

Sussex will start the tournament with matches against Middlesex and Yorkshire at Mill Hill School this Sunday (10th June).

