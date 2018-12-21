11 activities to keep children entertained in Chichester, Eastbourne, Hastings, Worthing and Horsham this Christmas Need some tips on keeping the little ones entertained over Christmas? Here's some ideas on what to do in Sussex over the holidays. We've also created a guide for teenagers, here and nine things to do in Sussex on Boxing Day. 1. Take a trip to Drusillas Park Meet some monkeys, meerkats and even huskies at Drusillas Park in Alfriston, East Sussex. other Buy a Photo 2. Soft play Visit a soft play centre such as Monkey Bizness, Lewes. 0 Buy a Photo 3. Head to a farm There's plenty of animals to meet and climbing frames for youngsters at Fishers Farm, Wisborough Green other Buy a Photo 4. Visit a castle Explore Bodiam Castle in East Sussex there's even an adventure map to help uncover the castle's secrets (Photograph: National Trust) 0 Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3