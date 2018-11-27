Artist Open Houses gets a festive feel as makers throw open their doors to public

Explore what Brighton, Hove and beyond has on offer as artists showcase their wares and creativity at festival

The Artist Open Houses Christmas festival kicks off this weekend.

Anneli Fleming-Brown who works under the name Scofinn

Hundreds of artists and makers will be opening their houses and studio spaces to the public on November 24 and 25; December 1 and 2, and December 8 and 9.

It offers the rare opportunity to buy direct from the artists in their own homes.

The festival take places in Brighton, Hove, the South Downs village of Ditchling and beyond.

A new home for Christmas 2018 is 29 Lancaster Road, Brighton called Northern Lights it has a Scandinavian vibe. With printed and woven scarves from Alexander and Crofts, DNA leather bags, Martine Jans silver jewellery and Scofinn prints, textiles and Scandinavian decorations. There will also be freshly baked cinnamon and cardamom buns for sale.

artist Jehane Boden Spiers

Anneli Fleming-Brown, who works under the name Scofinn, said: “I’ve been a big fan of Artists Open Houses for years, but this is the first time I’ve taken part.

“As a professional creative myself – textile designer and illustrator, I see it as a unique opportunity to explore and showcase the range of my creative interests.

“My home is also a reflection of my artistic influences and cultural heritage so the idea of exhibiting in an intimate domestic space really appeals to me.”

Another new house for 2018 is Relish Arts Studio, at 43 Toronto Terrace, Brighton.

It will present the work of four female family members, including hand cut vinyl stencil screen prints by Clo Barrett, elegant ceramic ware by Sarah Sykes, abstract paintings by Kate Thorpe and textile menagerie by Bryony Rose Jennings.

Jehane Boden Spiers has been opening up her house at 89 Waldegrace Road, Brighton since the festival started in 2002.

She said: “It’s a great way to sell artwork and talk to art buyers in a personal and friendly environment.

“Being part of the Artist Open Houses group supports and increases the footfall of our visitors and makes us feel part of the local community.”

Brighton-born textile designer Jehane will be exhibiting the work of 17 artists from around the world, including her own designs.

At her home will be popular Brighton-based ceramicists Atelier Stella and Ken Eardley will be taking part alongside new artists from Canada and New Zealand. The show will include jewellery, ceramics, textiles, painting, and print-making

Other places to check out include the Grace Eyre Xmas Show at Unit 2, Marshals Row, The Open Market, London Road, Brighton work here are made by people with learning difficulties. Expect painting, print, textiles, mosaic and photography.

If you are on the lookout for beautiful Christmas decorations for your home or unique presents, then you should pop into the Polish designer Cat-arzyna’s house at 11 St Keyna Avenue – open only at Christmas.

She transforms everyday objects with her unique blend of Polish-meets-French style of vintage chic.

On sale at the festival will be a diverse selection including arts, crafts, jewellery, gifts for the home, Christmas cards, ceramics and presents for children Many of the houses also offer mince pies and mulled wine.

Along with a fantastic selection of gifts to suit all tastes, some Open Houses are also hosting child-friendly events and craft activities, making it the perfect Christmas destination for all the family.

For more information, visit aoh.org.uk



