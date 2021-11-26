Brighton’s Royal Blood to be first band at the new Swansea Arena

Royal Blood by Joeseth Carter

The band features former Worthing boy Mike Kerr (vocals, bass) who formed the band with Ben Thatcher (drums).

Spokesman James Heward said: “Royal Blood’s highly anticipated 2022 UK arena tour is sure to be a big moment for both the band and their fans alike. It represents the duo’s first full tour since they released their third number-one album Typhoons earlier this year and includes the biggest show of their career to date at The O2 in London.

“Now the tour is extended with the addition of another exciting landmark. Royal Blood will become the first band to headline the brand-new Swansea Arena venue on March 8 2022. “Located by the city’s marina, the Swansea Arena is a 3,500-capacity indoor arena and conference centre that is expected to host 200 performances and events to an estimated 230,000 visitors each year.”

Lisa Mart, general manager at Swansea Arena, said: “We are really excited to be announcing our eagerly anticipated first act! Royal Blood are absolutely incredible and their stage shows are renowned for being full of energy and light.”

Tickets for the show go on general sale from 10am on Friday, December 3 at https://www.swansea-arena.co.uk/

James added: “As with the rest of their UK tour dates, the Swansea show will feature support from special guests The Amazons.

“2021 has seen Royal Blood return to touring with highlights including headline festival sets at Victorious, Tramlines and The Eden Project as well as a homecoming show at the Brighton Centre. The NME described their first show back at the O2 Academy Bristol as ‘an exhilarating return from chart-topping rock behemoths.’”

The dates are:

MARCH 2022

8th – Swansea, Arena (JUST ADDED)

25th – Bournemouth, International Centre

26th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

29th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

30th – London, The O2

APRIL 2022

1st – Leeds, First Direct Arena

2nd – Manchester, AO Arena