Cantatrice Voices and Horsham Symphony Orchestra offer hospice concert

Featuring festive favourites including It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Tomorrow shall be my dancing day, Winter (from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons), Have yourself a merry little Christmas, Polar Express, Skater’s Waltz, Sleigh Ride/Jingle Bells (medley), We need a little Christmas and a selection of arrangements of Christmas carols, the afternoon of Christmas Crackers” will guarantee everyone some Christmas cheer, promises spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark.