Cantatrice Voices and Horsham Symphony Orchestra offer hospice concert

Cantatrice Voices and Horsham Symphony Orchestra join forces with their conductors, Zoe Peate and Steve Dummer, to present a charity Christmas concert in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice this Sunday, December 12 at 3pm at The Drill Hall, Horsham.

By Phil Hewitt
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 6:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 6:44 pm
Cantatrice Voices

Featuring festive favourites including It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Tomorrow shall be my dancing day, Winter (from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons), Have yourself a merry little Christmas, Polar Express, Skater’s Waltz, Sleigh Ride/Jingle Bells (medley), We need a little Christmas and a selection of arrangements of Christmas carols, the afternoon of Christmas Crackers” will guarantee everyone some Christmas cheer, promises spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark.

The concert starts at 3pm. Tickets, priced at £20 and £5 for under 18s, are available in advance online from Ticketsource: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/horsham/the-drill-hall/horsham-symphony-orchestra-and-cantatrice-voices-present-christmas-crackers/e-zrebbb

