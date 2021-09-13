Chichester Music Society looks forward to live music again

Erin Alexander

Chairman Chris Hough said: “As the skies begin to clear again, we are delighted to announce our autumn programme of concerts. We have a very strong and varied programme, commencing with the Champagne Quartet on September 15, performing music from the great Italian operas, including Mozart (Le Nozze di Figaro, Don Giovanni and scenes from Die Zauberflote), Verdi (La Traviata, Rigoletto), Donizetti (Don Pasquale), and Puccini (scenes from La Boheme).

“The Ashworth & Rattenbury guitar duo follow on September 22, with performances from Emma Abbate (piano) and the Sacconi Quartet, and Martino Tirimo (piano) in October and November.”

It comes after a difficult time for everyone, a time which has barely allowed the Chichester Music Society – formerly the Funtington Music Group – to establish itself under its new name.

Chris said: “In March 2020, a motion to formally change the name of the Funtington Music Group to the Chichester Music Society was overwhelmingly supported by members at the society’s AGM. This meeting, preceding a performance of piano music by the Parnassius Piano Duo, proved to be the first and last concert for CMS members before the Covid pandemic struck, affecting all live music performance in the UK.

“From April 2020 lockdowns and restrictions on public performance severely disrupted our programme of events at the University of Chichester. Concerts due to take place in April, May and June had to be cancelled or postponed. Our autumn programme of five events did take place, albeit mostly with no live audience present, the concerts being live streamed and made freely available by the university, whose invaluable support has been quite brilliant! Things got worse at the beginning of 2021 when due to the second lockdown our first five events had to be postponed until 2022, our first live event taking place on June 9.”

But now things are looking considerably brighter – and Chris and the team are keen to recruit new members.

“Membership for the autumn season covering the four (autumn) concerts is £40. Tickets at £15 for individual concerts must be purchased in advance from the membership secretary. For further details apply to Elizabeth Brooks at [email protected], 07973 410407 or check out our website.”

Unless otherwise advised, meetings are held at 7.30pm on Wednesdays in the Chapel of the Ascension, Bishop Otter Campus, University of Chichester.

September 15: Erin Alexander & the Champagne Quartet perform reduced versions of some of the great operas.

September 22: Ashworth & Rattenbury Guitars – A Shared Resonance, a lecture/recital featuring duets performed on three types of instrument: the Baroque guitar, the Early Romantic guitar and the modern classical guitar.

October 13: Emma Abbate & the Sacconi Quartet. The ensemble will play music for piano quintet including Shostakovitch’s Op 57 Piano Quintet.

November 10: Martino Tirimo and Atsuko Kawakami. The duo return with music for two pianos.