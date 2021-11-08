Chichester Music Society welcomes top duo

the piano duo Martino Tirimo and Atsuko Kawakmi

Club chairman Chris Hough said: “The duo played for the Society for the first time in November of last year during the lockdown period and their performance was live streamed only. The pair played a very attractive programme of music entitled The Dance in Music and two of the outstanding items in that concert, Guastavino Three Argentinian Romances and Brahms (St. Anthony Variations) will be repeated this evening, along with Schubert Fantasy in F minor D940 and Ravel Rapsodie Espagnole, to give a live audience a proper opportunity to enjoy them.

“Regarded by both critics and fellow artists as one of today’s most distinguished musicians, Martino Tirimo’s career started early. From age eight he was performing concertos and at 12 conducted seven complete performances of La Traviata, with οrchestra and soloists from La Scala, Milano.

“Born in Cyprus into a musical family, he first studied piano and violin with his father, a distinguished violinist and opera conductor. After winning the Liszt Scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music in London, he studied there and graduated with the highest honours, winning all prizes.

“In the last few years Atsuko Kawakami has been making a name for herself as a brilliant pianist of great sensitivity.

“Born in Sapporo, Japan, she started learning the piano at the age of three when she entered the Yamaha Music School. As a child she won several first and other prizes at the prestigious PTNA (Piano Teachers National Association) competitions in Japan. In 1999 she entered the Tokyo College of Music and during her studies she also took part in a number of masterclasses in Europe.”