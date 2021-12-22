Christmas Eve carols in Horsham

Christmas present appeal sorting

Carols in the Car Park will take place in front of the illuminated nativity scene which has been assembled gradually in the run-up to Christmas, with new characters added each week.

A spokesman said: “For anyone wanting to celebrate Christmas and keen to minimise risks during the current level of pandemic, this event gives them a chance to enjoy singing carols with a Salvation Army brass band and listen to the Christmas story in a socially distanced outdoor setting.

“The Salvation Army also wants to thank the local community for backing its annual Christmas Present Appeal, which supports local families facing a tough Christmas.

“Thanks to the generosity of local people, schools and businesses, a record 840 children from 344 families were supported with Christmas presents and food vouchers to ensure no child in Horsham, Crawley and surrounding areas will wake up without presents and a Christmas dinner this year.

“Majors Ann and Iain Stewart, who lead The Salvation Army in Horsham, and their team of volunteers, have been working tirelessly to meet demand following referrals from local schools and support agencies.