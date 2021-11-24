Closing date looms for 2022 Chichester Festival for Music, Dance and Speech
Entries for the 2022 Chichester Festival for Music, Dance and Speech need to be completed by December 1.
The festival will take place during February and March 2022 at venues throughout Chichester and Bognor Regis. Entries can be made online at www.cfmds.org.uk.
Chairman Alan Rodger said: “Over 400 entries have been received so far but it’s not too late for all amateur performing artists to check out the syllabus offering 460 instrumental, voice, dance and speech classes.
“The festival has engaged the services of 11 exceptional professional adjudicators to encourage and inspire candidates in all of the sections. There is also a live concert at the Minerva Theatre on Saturday, March 19 2022 where the Chichester Festival for Music, Dance and Speech will be showcasing and celebrating outstanding performers from each section.”