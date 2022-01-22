Ensemble Reza offer free Crawley concert
Ensemble Reza continue their popular free lunchtime concert series this month at St Paul’s Methodist Church in Northgate, Crawley on Tuesday, January 25 with refreshments from 12 noon and music from 12.30.
General manager Hannah Carter said: “Their concert this month will feature their Community Orchestra conductor and clarinettist Steve Dummer and other local performers and recent music college graduate Laurence Cuttriss for 45 minutes of spectacular clarinet duets.
“Over the last six months, the group from Haywards Heath have been busy developing their concert series both offering free monthly lunchtime concerts and concerts in schools. Their bandstand concerts were picked up and appeared on local news by BBC TV crews who were filming a story about Crawley football legend Gareth Southgate and more recently they performed at the County Mall Shopping Centre accompanied by their 6ft snowman as part of the Festive Creative Crawley Christmas events organised and paid for by the BID.
“Ensemble Reza concerts are friendly and welcoming to audiences of all ages and their musicians are always keen to share their passion and love for their music with not just their virtuoso performances but also stories and chat!”
For more information visit: www.ensemblereza.com