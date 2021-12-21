Friends will serenade theatre-goers in aid of the homeless

On song

Spokesman Christopher Merrien said: “The group of singers and bucket shakers have been doing this for many years as a way of raising money for Stonepillow, the local charity helping homeless people. It is a means of donating valuable funds for the charity and indeed the group expect to raise in the region of £3,500, which has become the target amount each Christmas. The charity has benefitted from tens of thousands of pounds given in this way, for more than 30 years.

“The group of singers are made up from several churches in the city as well as those who have no affinity with a place of worship. The friends realise that being homeless can happen to anybody and once in that situation, a homeless person needs a lot of support to break out of that scenario.

“That is where Stonepillow can offer so much help by way of accommodation and staff who can mentor and empower people to make positive changes to their lives.

“With all that has happened in the last 18 months of Covid, people need as many feel-good factors as possible. That is why hearing carols being sung as they exit after a show will hopefully make them feel generous and want to donate to such a worthwhile charity.