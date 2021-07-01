Horsham band The Feeling lead the nation's thanks

Recording the track

The single and video were released on June 25, available on all digital service providers

The Feeling comprises Richard Jones, Kevin Jeremiah, Ciaran Jeremiah and Paul Stewart, all from Horsham plus Daniel Gillespie Sells.

Recorded in Abbey Road, the artists were joined by the chorus of Daniel’s West End hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The track was inspired by an initiative from community choirs to mark National Thank You Day on July 4. The choirs will be singing the optimistic classic outside care homes and hospitals. The track will be played and sung at thank-you events up and down the country on July 4.

Daniel Gillespie Sells said: “The last 18 months have been hard for so many of us but as we begin to emerge, we all have so many people to thank. We were inspired by all of the community choirs taking part in National Thank You Day and thought recording the track and helping to provide a soundtrack to the day was the best way we could help and say our own thank-yous.”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor added: “One of the few good things about the last 18 months has been our community spirit. But we can’t take that for granted. Moments like Thank You Day give us all a chance to reach out and keep it going.”

Jamie Cullum said: “It was a real privilege to be asked by The Feeling to play on their version of this glorious song Don’t Stop for Thank You Day – a great cause and concept within this incredibly challenging time.”

Another big supporter of National Thank You Day, Simon Cowell added: “Don’t Stop is a great song choice for the Thank You Day on July 4 and I hope everyone has a fantastic day. This day obviously is about saying thank you, and on a personal note, I would like to say thank you to all of the healthcare workers for an incredible job.”

As well as supporting music groups and individuals up and down the country to get together and sing or play, artists are getting behind Together With Music.

More than 500 community choirs and schools are participating in Thank You Day, singing outside care homes and hospitals across the country.

The idea of Thank You Day came from a grassroots campaign to hold the country’s biggest-ever thank-you party in our local communities as a way of thanking each other and of building on the community spirit that so many felt during lock down.

The opportunity to unite across the country, through music at 3pm is a call for togetherness after a year of isolation, particularly across the music industry.

Thank You Day is supported by hundreds of organisations including the NHS and the Royal Voluntary Service, the National Citizens Service and the Scouts, UK Music and UK Sport. Thousands of events are being planned across the country, including a Power Hour with mass community tidy-ups, Big Lunches, Cheers for Volunteers moments, and a BB-Thank-Q, the nation’s biggest-ever Cook Out led by Levi Roots – and schools across the country contributing to a giant national thank-you card.

To find out more, go to www.togetherwithmusic.org.uk and www.thankyouday.org.uk