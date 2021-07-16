James Blunt confirms Brighton date
James Blunt has confirmed a Brighton date on the back of his forthcoming career-spanning greatest hits album The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021).
The album will be followed by a 2022 UK arena tour taking in the Brighton Centre on February 3 next year.
Tickets from July 23 on https://www.alttickets.com/james-blunt-tickets
The album will be out on November 19.
James will celebrate songs spanning a stellar 17-year career that has spawned over 23 million album sales, a global smash hit with You’re Beautiful, two Brit Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards, as well as receiving five Grammy Award nominations.
Amongst the string of hit singles, The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) will also include four new songs (Love Under Pressure, Unstoppable, Adrenaline and I Came For Love), as well as four exclusive live performances from around the world, including the Glastonbury Festival.
James said: “Amazingly, I’m releasing my Greatest Hits. I wanted to call it Greatest Hit (& Songs I Wish You’d Heard), but the good people at Atlantic Records suggested I call it something more sensible, so it’s called The Stars Beneath My Feet.
“If you’d ever wished that James Blunt had only ever released one album – this is that album. It’s 30 awesome songs, including live performances from Glastonbury and elsewhere, and four new songs. To celebrate its release, I’ll be heading out to tour the world all next year. I can’t wait to see you then.”
James’ classic 2004 debut album Back To Bedlam was recently named as one of the top ten best-selling albums of that decade, and with Once Upon A Mind, James Blunt reinforced his reputation for writing honest, emotional songs that people can easily relate to.
James Blunt plays the following 2022 UK arena dates:
February 2022
Thu 3rd BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre
Fri 4th MANCHESTER, AO Arena
Sat 5th LONDON, SSE Wembley Arena
Mon 7th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena
Tue 8th HULL, Bonus Arena
Thu 10th BIRMINGHAM, Resort World
Fri 11th LEEDS, First Direct Arena
Sat 12th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 13th GLASGOW, SEC Armadillo
'The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021)’ - Track Listing
1. Love Under Pressure
2. 1973
3. Wisemen
4. Same Mistake
5. You’re Beautiful
6. Monsters
7. Tears And Rain
8. Bonfire Heart
9. I Really Want You (live in New York)
10. The Truth
11. Heart To Heart
12. Champions
13. Postcards
14. No Bravery (live in London)
15. Adrenaline
16. Smoke Signals
17. Unstoppable
18. Goodbye My Lover
19. Coz I Love You (live at Glastonbury)
20. So Long, Jimmy
21. Carry You Home
22. The Greatest
23. High
24. Don’t Give Me Those Eyes
25. OK
26. Stay The Night
27. Bartender
28. Cold
29. Where Is My Mind? (live in Paris)
30. I Came For Love