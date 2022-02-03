James Bond, Bafta nomination... and we saw her in Chichester first

Lenny Henry and Lashana Lynch in Chichester Festival Theatre's Educating Rita. Photo Manuel Harlan

West Sussex audiences will remember her for her 2015 appearance in Chichester Festival Theatre’s Minerva Theatre opposite Lenny Henry in Educating Rita.

It was a great performance – particularly on the press night when Sir Lenny appeared to start to repeat a speech he had already given, apologised and said he just needed to go off stage for a few moments.

Lashana stood there briefly before following him off.

Sir Lenny returned and was word perfect for the rest of the play, winning wide praise for his performance – as indeed did Lashana who seemed completely unfazed.

The nominees for the rising star category - the only Bafta voted for by the public - were announced earlier this week.

They are Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Harris Dickinson (The King's Man), Lashana Lynch (No Time To Die), Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place Part II) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog).

The Baftas will be hosted by Australian actress Rebel Wilson at a ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on 13 March.