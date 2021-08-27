Pop Divas Live! takes to the Crawley stage

Pop Divas Live

The show takes the audience on a whirlwind tour of their favourite pop acts promising “the perfect concert experience for little divas and their parents.”

Little Mix will cast some Black Magic and Taylor Swift will Shake It Off as four talented girls bring you up close and personal with the greatest female pop performers of today including Meghan Trainor, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Rihanna.

This new concept for a tribute show was launched in 2017 by creative director Katie Barker-Dale. Katie trained at Laine Theatre Arts and has been in the industry for ten years as a professional dancer and choreographer working in theatre, TV and film.

She has travelled the world working for brands such as Topshop and Benefit Cosmetics as well as appearing in films such as Legend and TV commercials for brands such as Samsung and Honda.

Creative director Katie said: “The young cast are highly experienced across all genres of entertainment from stage to screen.

“The show has proven to be popular for all ages up and down the country but especially for young children and their parents. It’s been amazing to see my vision come to life with the help of a fantastic team.

“I’ve always wanted to create a show like this and the best part of the whole experience has been seeing the kids and their parents having fun, singing and dancing along together.”

Also coming up at the venue, The Drifters have announced their return to the stage with over 100 UK tour dates in 2021, including The Hawth on Tuesday, September 7 at 7.30pm.

They will be performing all their classic hits from the last six decades.