Rowland Singers Choral Society get festive in Findon

The Rowland Singers

Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: “The choir continued to rehearse on Zoom throughout the pandemic, with musical director Helen Emery accompanying on the piano, singing all voice parts where needed! From September the choir has been rehearsing live together again, in preparation for their Christmas concert at Worthing Assembly Hall on December 18. Singing at Findon Garden Centre will be our first live performance since singing in Worthing Town Centre to Christmas shoppers in December 2020.

“The choir will be performing a mix of Christmas carols and songs including The Very Best Time of the Year, Hark The Herald Angels Sing and Sleigh Ride, led by musical director Helen Emery.

“Enjoy the live singing whilst you are in the restaurant having lunch or doing your Christmas shopping!

“There will also be a charity bucket collection for the local branch of MIND, which supports people with mental health concerns.”

For further information about the choir and its Christmas concert at the Assembly Hall on December 18 at 2.30pm, visit the website at www.rowlandsingers.co.uk.

There are about 70 singers in the choir, which was founded in November 1969 by Paul and Jacky Emery.