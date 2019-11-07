The Ruisi Quartet offer Chichester concert

Ruisi Quartet

FMG chairman Chris Hough said: “This vibrant and exciting ensemble last visited FMG in 2017 when they played at our summer buffet concert. This is a wonderful opportunity to hear these young musicians, who are rapidly becoming an international success.

“Winners of the Royal Philharmonic Society award for Young British String Players, the Ruisi Quartet has established a reputation as a charismatic and expressive young ensemble that is emerging as one of the leading British string quartets of its generation.

“Founded in 2013 by British/Sicilian brothers Alessandro and Max, the quartet perform regularly throughout the UK and Europe and were winners of the Kirckman Concert Society Artists award for 2018/19, as well as being invited on the prestigious Belcea Quartet Young Artists Scheme.

“Based in London, the group have given concerts at many leading venues, including the Wigmore Hall, Kings Place, Royal Albert Hall and Conway Hall, plus appearances in Scotland, Spain, Germany and Austria. Dedicated to continually exploring and developing, the group have studied with a wide range of leading musicians. In 2018, they were selected for an Aldeburgh Chamber Music Residency and for the IMS Prussia Cove masterclasses with Thomas Adés.

“In 2016 the group were quartet in residence at the Wye Valley Chamber Music Festival, and in the same year were selected as Tunnell Trust Award winners. The group has received masterclasses from some of the world’s most eminent chamber musicians. Most recently, the group have been working closely with Krzysztof Chorzelski, violist of the Belcea Quartet. Recent highlights have included a tour of Scotland, a debut at St John’s Smith Square in London and live performances on BBC Radio 3.”