Spectacular first concert in two years from The Rowland Singers

The Rowland Singers

Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: "For their first concert in two years The Rowland Singers Choral Society, conducted by Helen Emery and piano accompaniment by Julie Mackrill, held a spectacular Christmas Celebration Concert at The Assembly Hall in Worthing. The Rowland Singers were joined by The Emery Ensemble, a ladies vocal ensemble.

"The concert included a wide repertoire of well-known carols and festive songs including Joy to the World, In Dulci Jubilo, and See Amid the Winter’s Snow. Further popular Christmas music included, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Sleigh Ride. and The Very Best Time of Year by John Rutter. The audience joined in with the community carols and raised the roof with the final carol, Hark the Herald Angels Sing.

"The Emery Ensemble thrilled the audience with their diverse repertoire, including Christmas Lullaby, Go Tell It on the Mountain, and the amusing The 12 Days After Christmas.

"Worthing Mayor, Cllr. Lionel Harman and the Mayoress Cllr. Karen Harman attended the event.

"The concert supported the charity MIND, raising £426 from a raffle and donations at the door.

"The Rowland Singers next concert will be Mozart’s Requiem and Rutter’s Magnificat on 31st March at St Symphorian’s Church and also on 2nd April at Emmanuel United Reformed Church at 7.30pm.