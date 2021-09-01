Steyning Festival offers fun weekend

The Festival, cancelled in 2020 due to Covid, is a mini version of what would have been and takes place over the weekend of September 3 to 5.

Spokesman Mick Bullen said: “In addition this year will be authors Julia Donaldson (The Gruffalo), Richard Fortey, British soul pioneer Omar on the Saturday evening, and two days of community events including children's art workshops, local choirs, tea in the park, live jazz, film, Steyning Arts open houses and much more, with a fully stocked bar and cafe open all day in the Festival site to relax with family and friends. Full details are on the Festival website http://www.steyningfestival.co.uk”