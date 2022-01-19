Strictly star Kevin Clifton heads to Crawley

Kevin Clifton

They will be in Crawley on Monday, January 24 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: “The tour, which was originally due to take place in the spring of 2020 and was only a week away from opening when the UK went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been successfully rescheduled.

“This fiery, energetic and revolutionary ballroom production will once again set stages alight and show audiences why it is still the world’s leading ballroom show after more than two decades.

“Starring Kevin Clifton, one of the most successful professional dancers to come out of Strictly Come Dancing, Burn The Floor is the show to watch in 2022.

“Clifton, who left the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 after appearing in seven series, is arguably one of the most successful professionals from the show.

“He made an impressive five out of seven finals and won various glitter balls, including the main show with his celebrity dance partner, journalist Stacey Dooley in 2018, and the Children in Need and Christmas specials in 2019.

“Having performed with Burn The Floor on Broadway, the West End and all over the world, Kevin credits the show for igniting a spark in him and changing him forever as a performer. In 2019, Kevin came home to Burn The Floor, completing a sell-out, five-star rated UK tour with the international dance company and he is thrilled to join his dance family once again.

“A mix of eclectic live music, jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, this show has an abundance of infectious, rebellious energy and passion. Feel the intensity of the passionate tango, be swept away by the romance of the waltz and be captivated by the sensual, alluring rhumba.”

Kevin said: “Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer. Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world, this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.”