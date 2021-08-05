Sussex choir Coro Nuovo offer free concert tickets to Mid-Sussex NHS staff

Catherine Kent

Coro Nuovo chairman Catherine Kent said: “The NHS has done a fantastic job looking after the Mid Sussex community during the Covid pandemic and is now also tackling a huge backlog of work.

“As a thank you, Coro Nuovo – the leading Mid Sussex not-for-profit choir – is organising a celebration concert on Saturday, November 20 at 7pm, at the New Bury Theatre, Hurstpierpoint College.

“Alongside the choir, the concert will feature Sussex Young Musician Competition winners and finalists in a programme for a wide range of music tastes by Coro Nuovo’s music director and international tenor Andrew Rees.

“The NHS concert will be introduced by the MP for Mid Sussex, Mims Davies.

“Coro Nuovo is grateful to all of the concert sponsors including Mid Sussex District Council who are providing a grant to help support this event.

“Coro Nuovo’s is offering free tickets to NHS staff, health and care workers working and/or living in Mid Sussex.

“These are available through Coro Nuovo’s website: https://coronuovo.org.uk/celebration/“Tickets for the general public will go on sale on September 1, priced at £15 plus booking fee.

“The concert profits will go to the local NHS and Mid Sussex charities who are helping those affected by Covid.”

Coro Nuovo is a leading Sussex choir consisting of top singers from around the county.

The choir aims to explore a wide repertoire of music from Renaissance to contemporary and is designed to be challenging, to help singers learn and develop.