The Resol String Quartet offer Sussex tour

Resol String Quartet

The quartet was formed in 2018 at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

As member Annabel Kidd explains: “We came together out of our shared passion for the string quartet and our love of the repertoire.

“Since then we have been establishing ourselves in Scotland as an emerging young string quartet. In fact, in May of this year we were awarded both first prize and the audience prize at the CAVATINA Intercollegiate String Quartet Competition, at Wigmore Hall in London, where we were representing the Scottish Conservatoire.

“We come from a wide range of backgrounds; our members are from Sussex, California, Japan and Catalonia.

“This brings us a very unique take on our work, as we are able to draw from each of our country’s amazing cultural and musical traditions.

“We are extremely passionate about sharing our music with audiences in any setting and are also active educators. We believe strongly in the importance of sharing classical music with younger generations.

“We aim to continue establishing ourselves in the UK as a young, dynamic quartet. We are desperate to share our passion for this music with others. As such, we are looking at projects to bring this music into communities which do not have so much access to live classical music, which is a big long-term goal for us.

“The pandemic was challenging as we rely on rehearsing in a room for many hours each day, which, of course, was no longer possible! We spent the first six months of lockdown apart, but met every week via Zoom to plan future concerts, such as this tour and work remotely on new repertoire.

“When we were safe to do so, we began rehearsing again and recorded and produced an online concert each month until April of this year.

“After all of this time spent performing to a microphone and camera, and lacking the physical interaction with our audiences, we are incredibly excited to be able to return to live performance again this September.

“There is no greater joy than being able to share that space with the audience and communicate the incredible stories and emotions first hand.

“In fact, one of our pieces for these concerts is by Brighton-born composer Frank Bridge. It is highly evocative of particular places in Brighton, so we are very much looking forward to performing this, and discussing it with the audience.

“This concert series is especially significant to me as I was born in, and grew up in East Sussex.

“I moved up to Glasgow in 2015, and this will be my first time performing in Sussex since I left.

“I am so excited to be able to bring our music to the communities I grew up in!”

The concerts coming up are:

September 3, 7-8.30pm: Isfield Village Hall (refreshments available).

September 4, 7-8.30pm: St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin Parish Church, Fletching (refreshments included).

September 5, 4-5.30pm: St Mary’s Parish Church, Barcombe.

September 9, 7-8.30pm: St Bartholomew’s Church, Brighton.

September 10, 7-8.30pm: St Michael’s Church, Lewes.

“We will be playing music by Beethoven, Mozart and Brighton-born composer Frank Bridge.”