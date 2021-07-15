Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park festival heads to Chichester

Pub in the Park festival

It features:

• Food from Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs including Tom Kerridge and Atul Kochhar

• Tapas-sized signature dishes including The Hand & Flowers’ BBQ Glazed Brisket, Atul Kochhar’s Chicken Tikka Pie, The Horse & Groom’s Proper Pie & Peas and The Half Moon Kirdford’s Sussex Lamb Moon Rellenas

• More vegetarian options than ever before.

Spokeswoman Courtney Smith said: “Pub in the Park, the UK’s biggest celebration of food and music, has revealed the mouth-watering menus for Chichester They’ve got everything you've been hankering for during lockdown – great food, live music and of course lush vibes.

“Festival goers can feast on exclusive dishes for only £6 a plate, including BBQ Glazed Brisket from Kerridge’s two Michelin starred The Hand & Flowers; Proper Pie & Peas from The Horse & Groom; Sussex Lamb Moon Rellenas from The Half Moon Kirdford; and the famous Chicken Tikka Pie from Atul Kochhar Restaurants.

“Some of the country’s best chefs will be taking to the demo stage. Learn tips and tricks of the trade from the likes of Matt Tebbutt, Andi Oliver, Gavin Roy and Atul Kochhar to name a few.”

Tom Kerridge said: “I’m so excited to be bringing another incredible menu to Pub in the Park this year. We all deserve a good party and I can’t wait for everyone to dig into some great food whilst watching some quality live gigs. I know I’m looking forward to getting my hands on the other chef’s food as well!”

Courtney added: “Great food needs great drinks. Greenall’s Gin will be serving up some summery cocktails to get you in the party mood. Their Greenall’s Basil Smash – refreshing and punchy - is perfect paired with The Hand & Flowers BBQ brisket. For a sweet hit to compliment Paul Ainsworth’s crisp baby squid there’s a Greenall’s Wild Berry & Sicilian Cup – with hints of rosemary and elderflower.

“For the beer lovers amongst us, Greene King will be on hand serving refreshingly cold IPAs perfect for summer evenings. Enjoy alongside Atul Kochhar’s Chicken Tikka Pie or The Hand & Flowers Chicken and Mushroom Pie for a pairing worth raising a glass to.”