10 things coming up in the Worthing area!

Things you won't want to miss!

1 Music. YES keyboardist Rick Wakeman is promising a night of beautiful piano arrangements at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, November 1. The UK tour will feature classic tracks given Rick’s unique piano treatment plus songs from his new album Piano Odyssey. Rick said: “In the footsteps of Piano Portraits, the new album Piano Odyssey features a collection of music old and new that includes some particular favourites of mine.” When he released his Piano Portraits album in January 2017, Rick made chart history, becoming the first solo piano album to enter the UK’s top ten, eventually reaching number six.

2 Music. The Arun Young Musician Festival takes place on the afternoon and evening of Friday, November 2 at the Littlehampton Baptist Church for the vocal and choral classes. The instrumental classes will be all day Saturday and Sunday November 3 and 4 at Georgian Gardens School, Rustington. Spokeswoman Marilyn Hurdwell said: “The Gala Finals will take place at The Littlehampton Academy in the afternoon of Sunday November 18 at which valuable prizes and trophies will be presented to the winners and the Arun Young Musician of the Year will be crowned.”

3 Talk. Simon Reeve, the award-winning traveller and adventurer with a passion for history, current affairs, conservation and the environment, will visit Worthing on his first-ever theatre tour on Saturday, November 3. Spokeswoman Debbie Bennett said: “With 45 dates planned around the UK, An Audience With Simon Reeve will see the internationally-acclaimed broadcaster and New York Times best-selling author share compelling behind-the-scenes anecdotes and tales from more than 15 years of his travel to the most remote and extreme corners of the planet. From dodging rockets on frontlines, being hounded by the KGB, tracking lions, wearing bulletproof underwear in the most dangerous city in the world, to encountering some of the world’s most extraordinary characters, Simon Reeve’s travel adventures have been brilliantly documented in a series of fascinating BBC programmes which have been sold to more than 60 countries. Simon’s TV series have included Russia, Caribbean, Sacred Rivers, Indian Ocean, Tropic of Cancer and most recently Burma. In addition to offering a fascinating and educational insight into the world at large, An Audience With Simon Reeve will also provide a shocking, inspirational and hilarious look at the world and the life of the man who left school at 17 with no real qualifications and yet has become one of the most respected travellers on the planet. The show will also give audiences the chance to interact with Simon during a Q&A session.” Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

4 Theatre. A new Worthing theatre company makes its debut with a production of the comedy thriller The Ghost Train. Company founder Linsay Oliver will direct Saints Theatre Group at their home base, St Paul’s in Worthing from October 24-26. Tickets from stpaulsworthing.co.uk.

5 Music. Coastal Connections welcomes Ana Egge all the way from Austin, Texas to Worthing’s Coast Café on Saturday, October 27 at 7.30pm. Spokesman Gary Penalver promises superb, delicate song-writing and heartfelt lyrics which will leave you wanting more. “Ana is only doing four UK dates and we’re very pleased to be one of them. When Ana Egge got bitten by the music bug as a teenager, she took matters into her own hands, building her own guitar, and moving to Austin to observe, absorb and take musical risks. The striking depth and unusual maturity of her singing, playing and song-writing got her noticed, and she recorded her first album, River Under the Road (1997) with the western swing band, Asleep At The Wheel. The Austin Music Awards named her Best Singer/Songwriter and Best Folk Artist. Over the ensuing years and eight subsequent CDs, Ana has made good on that promising debut. Now, in 2018, she has released White Tiger, her tenth album, a new batch of Egge originals of such singularly articulate and affecting honesty and sensitivity as to once again deserve USA Today’s accolade, that she ‘can write and sing rings around’ her contemporaries.”

6 Activities. There are just a few days left to experience Arundel Castle in 2018 as its open-season draws to a close. The Castle will be open to visitors until Sunday, October 28 and will reopen on Tuesday, April 2. Spokeswoman Emma Hynes said: “Arundel Castle is the ancestral home of the Dukes of Norfolk and one of England’s finest stately homes. Each year it closes for essential maintenance and restoration work over winter so that it can be preserved for future generations to explore and enjoy.”

7 Music. The World’s Official No.1 Eagles tribute soars to Worthing as part of their latest tour. The Illegal Eagles latest tour promises more of their “trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail, and incredible showmanship” at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, October 27. Tickets from Worthing Theatres.

8 Talk. Neil Oliver, archaeologist, historian, author and presenter of the TV series Coast, will be sharing his love of Great Britain with audiences this autumn on his first-ever UK theatre tour. The tour, The Story of the British Isles in 100 Places, which is also the title of new book, will be at Brighton Theatre Royal on Sunday, October 28 at 7.30pm.

9 Art. Phil Tyler returns to the Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery in an exhibiton running until October 27.

10 Theatre. It’s now in its 40th year, and the audiences are loving it just as much as ever.Mike Sterling (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) is delighted to step into the shoes of Juan Perón opposite Lucy O’Byrne as Eva as Evita takes to the road once again. Brighton Theatre Royal, October 30-November 3.

