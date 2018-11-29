10 things coming up in the Worthing area!

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Art. Artist Andy Waite is offering a Christmas exhibition in Arundel, taking place over five days including two weekends. The exhibition will be on Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2 from 11am-5pm; Friday, December 7 and Saturday, December 8, 11am-8pm; and Sunday, December 9, 11am-5pm at 54 Tarrant Street, Arundel. “If you can’t make these times but would like to see the show please feel free to get in touch to make an alternative arrangement,” Andy said. Contact 01903 882889 or andy@andywaite.net. “As well as paintings on canvas and board I will be showing a few small works on recycled scaffold boards, some of them landscapes and others featuring figures merging with landscape.”

2 Music. The Magic of The Beatles will be at Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Friday, November 30. Spokeswoman Nicola Foskett said: “The stars of this lavish production not only look and sound like John, Paul, George and Ringo, they also generate the same incredible excitement and unique sense of humour too. It’s been over 50 years since the seminal release of Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – and this magical musical mystery tour will transport you back to the golden era of pop with hit after hit, bringing you all the hits you know and love including Love Me Do, She Loves You, Please Please Me, From Me To You, Help, I Feel Fine, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Hey Jude, Let It Be and so many more. The band use authentic musical instruments and amplifiers to help to re-create all of the sounds of the originals with accuracy, and this is further enhanced by the use of superb replica costumes which represent all of the eras of The Beatles career, from their early moptop roots, through psychedelia and then on to the final studio years and the break-up of the group.” Tickets on 01903 206206 and worthingtheatres.co.uk.

3 Music. Osmond brothers Merrill and Jay are heading to Worthing for a date at the Assembly Hall on Thursday, November 29. The Osmond Brothers – Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay, recorded their first record album back in 1963. Since then, with the addition of Donny, Marie, and later Jimmy, both collectively and individually, the family has released around 200 albums. They have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and have 59 Gold and Platinum records to their credit. This year, Merrill and Jay Osmond will be touring the UK.

4 Panto. Aladdin: The Pantomime, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, Friday, November 30-Tuesday, January 1. Fame, fortune and the hand in marriage of the beautiful Princess Jasmine await but first our hero must defeat the wicked sorcerer Abanazar who also seeks the lamp and more.. world domination! With his dopey brother Wishee Washee and his ever-faithful mother, dame Widow Twankey by his side, Aladdin must summon all his courage in this rags-to-riches tale of good overcoming evil. The cast includes Lee Latchford-Evans from pop supergroup Steps as Aladdin and CBeebies favourite, presenter Rebecca Keatley, as Princess Jasmine.

5 Music. Worthing Choral Society’s Christmas concert this year will be a performance of Handel’s inspiring oratorio, Messiah. The concert is on December 1 in Worthing’s Assembly Hall, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 for all seats (concessions available) from Worthing Theatres box office, telephone 01903 206206, or via their website:www.worthingtheatres.co.uk. The musical director is Aedan Kerney. Chichester counter-tenor Jake Barlow is among the soloists.

6 Music. Award-winning duo Welsh harpist Catrin Finch and Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita take to the road again this autumn to give audiences the live experience of their new album SOAR which released in April to critical acclaim. They play St Paul’s, Worthing on November 29.

7 Music. Whitney – Queen Of The Night at the Theatre Royal Brighton on Thursday, November 29 at 7.30pm. A spokesman said: “Whitney – Queen of the Night is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time. This award-winning production features a sensational line up of musicians and artists, taking us on a magical rollercoaster ride through three decades of classic hits. Beautifully remembering the most highly awarded female artist in the world ever, the music of Whitney Houston has touched most of us at some time in our lives, with hits that include, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run To You, Saving All My Love, I Will Always Love You, and many more. Share her life and get ready for the greatest love of all in Queen of the Night!”

8 Music. The Little Unsaid take in Shoreham’s Ropetackle on November 28 on their Selected Works Tour 2018, following a compilation release earlier this year on Reveal Records. Tickets from the venue.

9 Theatre. Cricket commentators and former players Jonathan Agnew and Phil Tufnell unite for An Evening with Aggers and Tuffers at Theatre Royal Brighton on Sunday, December 2, 7.30pm. Producer, Simon Fielder said: “Aggers and Tuffers are key figures in the world of cricket, both as former professional players and now as world renowned comm-entators on the game. They were an instant hit from the first evening they performed this show in 2016 and have continued to play to sell out audiences around the country. You don’t have to be a huge cricket fan to appreciate their on-stage charisma, colourful anecdotes and witty banter.”

10 Music. The Interrupters will headline Concorde 2 in Brighton on December 3. Spokesman James Wallace said: “The Interrupters’ new album Fight the Good Fight was produced by long-time collaborator, Rancid frontman, and Grammy Award-winning producer Tim Armstrong with the band at Ship-Rec Recorders in Los Angeles.

