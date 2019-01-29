BPM Dance Academy showcase talent at championship contest

A dance school in Cuckfield hosted its first dance championship to showcase its dancers’ talents and compete against other schools.

BPM Dance Academy, known for its street dance choreography held its first championship competition at the Dolphin Leisure Centre in Haywards Heath.

Kat Chase and Luke Bohanna, who run the school, welcomed dancers and crews from different schools from around the area to compete.

Children as young as three-years-old took to the dance floor to impress the three independent professional judges in solo, duo and crew categories.

BPM Dance Academy’s, Kat, said: “It’s something that hasn’t happened in the area before and we really want to ensure that our students, along with others from external schools have as much opportunity to compete and perform - as well as put the South East on the map within the hip hop world.

“Competitions were a huge part of both myself and Luke’s childhood and since opening our doors at BPM, we launched four dance crews: Logic, Titan, Eclipse and Invicta, that compete across the country at various championships alongside all our main school classes every week.”

Luke and Kat opened the academy in 2011 with the vision of becoming the freshest new dance academy experience in the South East.

Along with their passion to dance and perform, they aim to provide each individual the opportunity to explore something new and exciting within the dancing world.

Luke and Kat began dancing at a young age and grew up together in the heart of Mid Sussex. Both had the same dreams and ambitions to become professional dancers.

They went onto train at the world’s oldest, renowned Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and have remained best friends since.

Luke and Kat have worked professionally in the industry as dancers and choreographers.

They have worked with the likes of: JLS, Paloma Faith, Daniel Bedingfield, Harry Potter, The Brit Awards, Cartoon Network, X Factor Live Shows, and Cirque Du Soleil.

The pair describe their classes as ‘fun and highly energetic’ as they aim build each individuals performance and confidence.

On May 11, the academy has its annual show at The Hawth in Crawley, open for the whole school to perform.

The academy has 250 students taking part and this type of event provides them all the opportunity to perform and show off their hard work.

To find out more information the academy visit www.bpmdanceacademy.co.uk or see www.facebook.com/BPMdanceacademy