Brothers together again for Arundel Gallery Trail

The Bodimeade brothers are exhibiting together to mark this year’s 30th anniversary of the Arundel Gallery Trail.Marking the occasion Nick, Miles and Matt Bodimeade are showing together for the first time since exhibiting at their mother’s house in 1988.

Sons of the artist and illustrator John Bodimeade and the art teacher and Arundel Gallery Trail founder Renee, they attended Chichester Grammar School and then West Sussex College of Design before variously studying fine art at Wolverhampton, Liverpool and Brighton. Since then they have continued to exhibit regularly in the town mostly with James Stewart at the Zimmer Stewart Gallery.

Matt and Nick will be exhibiting bold, dramatic landscape paintings while Miles will be showing wood and stone sculptures. There will also be examples of their father John’s drawing, who alongside Renee, with her keen critical eye, was a huge formative influence on all three. The exhibition will be taking place at the Project Gallery – an exhibition venue curated by Micheline Newmarch (August 18-27).

Matt explained “My mother, working with Oliver Hawkins and Anne Sutton, came up with the idea of starting a Gallery Trail in our home town of Arundel. Naturally we, my older brothers Nick, Miles and I, decided to use the opportunity to exhibit together for the first time.

“The venue was our house where we all started on our creative journey as children. As this year is the 30th anniversary of the Arundel Gallery Trail, it felt like a great opportunity to exhibit again as a family for the first time since. Over the years I have always looked forward to the Arundel Gallery Trail and it has been great to see its increasing importance as part of the Arundel Festival. We all have memories of our earliest creative work, the three of us making use of plenty of the drawing materials taken from dad’s studio. I know one of Nick’s earliest memories is of a scratchy pen-and-ink drawing of the old Tamarisk tree that grew in the family garden, a tree our father drew and painted often. It is lovely to have the Gallery Trail in Arundel where we all grew up. The town, nearby South Stoke, the surrounding South Downs have influenced my work heavily, whilst for Miles the sense of space out on the river, the Downs either side, the people who lived on the boats or congregated at the boatyard all had a big influence on him and his work.”

Miles is delighted to be working with his brothers: “It feels great. They are the best two painters I know.”

