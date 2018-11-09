Chichester Open Studios Art Trail 2019 is looking for artists to take part

Artists are being sought to take part in Chichester Open Studios Art Trail 2019 which will run on May 4, 5, 6 and May 11 and 12. Registration is open throughout November.

Chairman Nicola Hancock urged artists living or working in the Chichester area to consider joining the 2019 trail.

“Open your doors for the first two weekends in May, to meet informally with interested visitors, inspiring them with your creative practice and your art for sale.

“You will have the support of an organised and well-established event that promotes you and your work, and puts you on the map as an artist.

“If you would like to take part, you can find all you need to know on the website http://www.chichesterarttrail.org. Or you can email info@chichesterarttrail.org if you have any queries. Registration is open, on the website until November 30. We look forward to receiving your entry!

“Chichester Open Studios Art Trail is a now traditional fixture held throughout our local area during the first two weekends in May.

“It is an unparalleled opportunity for artists to present their artwork in the inspiring context of their working environment to large numbers of interested and purchasing visitors.

“We are a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation. Participation for artists is affordable, support and promotion are provided, whilst conversations held and connections made during trail time serve to raise public awareness of artistic resources available in the area.”

Nicola is also looking for sponsors: “Our enthusiastic public make over 20,000 visits to 150 or more artists each year. The main marketing vehicle is the Trail Guide with 20,000 copies printed and distributed via artists and organisations in the area.”

