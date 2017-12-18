Crawley author tells a true tale of triumph over adversity

Crawley author Eugene D’Rozario is promising plenty of incident in his autobiography of growing up in Bangladesh and India.

“The Endless Night is not only a true story about my childhood and young adulthood, but it is also about the young generation, not only giving them the sheer tenacity to value life but also helping them to understand why they need to value others.”

Published by Troubadour (www.troubador.co.uk), it details a childhood of trial and suffering but also a story of hope and faith as Eugene triumphs through adversity. It is also a colourful story populated with memorable characters and events, he says.

As a child, Eugene grew up in a large middle-class family with his mother in a rural village while his father worked away in Darjeeling, India. But on September 5, 1962, tragedy struck.

“My mother died of a Cobra bite when I was ten.”

He says it left him in a heart-breaking situation, an unknown world completely lost, without hope, love or security.

“There followed a period of volatile vulnerability living in a boarding house; of suffering in the aftermath of the famine and the flood; as well as the atrocity of war and then having to cross to India on foot, which nearly cost me my life.”

Eugene pledged to himself that nothing was going to deter him from achieving success. With initiative and perseverance, he says he risked his life and plunged into the unknown. In the process he went through fire and water, yet he believed in his instinct and followed his heart. In the end Eugene achieved something extraordinary, he says.

Eugene was born in Darjeeling, India, in 1952. His parents were originally from Bangladesh and he immigrated to London in 1974. He now lives with his wife in Crawley and they have three grown-up children: two daughters and one son, and four young grandchildren.

The paperback is available for £9.99 on amazon.co.uk (£4.99 Kindle edition).

